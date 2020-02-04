This show illustrates how the art of quilting has evolved through six generations of a Grundy County family.

For the last month, the Spring Heritage Quilt Show has been on display at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery and will remain on display until the closing reception for the exhibit from 2-5 p.m., Feb. 22.

The exhibit features quilt spanning six generations and can be viewed 10 a.m.,- 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.,- a p.m., on Saturdays and 2-5 p.m., on Feb. 22, the day of the reception.

Some of the family members who contributed to this quilt show are Emma Gardner, Janet Urton, Jane Cotton, Dorothy McMullen, Marilyn Carpenter, Candy Turner, Jeremy Turner, Josh Turner, Carly Turner, Cale Turner, Lucy Turner, Lily Turner, Ron Urton, Elva Carpernter (deceased), Sandra Abbott (deceased). The family lives near Jamesport and surrounding communities.

From the hand-pieced and hand-quilted work by Emma Alice Herndon (1855 to 1947) to the heavily embellished crazy quilts made by her great-granddaughters, this show illustrates how the art of quilting has evolved through six generations of a Grundy County family.

According to a press release, quilters and quilting were a part of the life of Herndon and her descendants, but it wasn’t until four of the great-granddaughters vacationed in Hawaii that their generation became serious about making an annual crazy quilt that would help support the cemetery where their ancestors are buried. They began in 2002 and made one every year until 2019.

For more info please visit www.culturalcornerartguild.org or visit their Facebook page. For more information, call Lacey Anderson, executive director at (660)240-5022 or email director@culturalcornerartguild.org