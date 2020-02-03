Online reports with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) indicate the arrest of two area residents and several others being involved in traffic accidents.

At about 8:58 p.m., on Feb. 1, troopers arrested Diedre Easton, 37, Marceline, in Linn County for DWI - drugs. She was taken to and released from the Brookfield Police Department, according to online records.

Karry L. Wood, 27, Brookfield, was driving a 2011 Dodge Durango on U.S. Highway 36 at Highway TT, one mile from Brookfield at 11:50 a.m., on Feb. 1, when she failed to yield for a 2014 GMC sierra driven by Amanda M Walton, 39, Purdin.

According to online reports, Wood was not wearing a seat belt. Both Walton and a 7-year-old female passenger were wearing seat belts but received minor injuries and were taken to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield for treatment, according to the report.

According to accident reports at about 1:33 p.m., on Feb. 2 on Highway 190 at LIV 229, one mile west of Chillicothe Debbie L. Danner, 58, Chillicothe, was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus when she was headed wet and slowed to make a left hand turn when David B. Kent, 70, Chillicothe, was driving a 2006 GMC 2500 when he tried to pass Danner and struck the vehicle in the drivers side door. Both were wearing seat belts. Danner was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Randy W. Adair, 58, Gallatin, was driving a 2005 Chevy Avalanche north on Missouri 13, two miles south of Gallatin when he drove off of the east side of the road, overcorrected then went off the west side of the road and overturned. He received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers arrested Adair at 10:04 p.m. and charged him with alleged DWI, no insurance and careless and imprudent driving. He was later released fro the hospital, according to the online reports.

Troopers arrested Austin T. Medrano, 22, Milan, at 8:55 a.m., Feb. 3 in Sullivan County. He was charged with misdemeanor alleged driving while revoked - second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, prior offender, no insurance and no seat belt. He was released.