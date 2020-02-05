Quite The Winter Weather!!

Again we compliment the Chillicothe High School Winter Sports—wrestling and girls and boys

basketball seasons. Terrific playtime, accomplishing their goals, making their coaches proud as well as themselves. Go Hornets!!!

-----

House of Prayer’s 9th Annual Show God’s Love Banquet Saturday, Feb. 15 at Mervyn Jenkins Expo Center at 5 p.m. And Yes, that is Sarah—Cowherd—Kerner, 1997 Chillicothe High School graduate as guest speaker.

-----

We want to extend very special Birthday Wishes to our family members celebrating: Sister, Judy Fairchild and Nieces, Abby Smith and Hallee Jones.

-----

The Chillicothe Football program has officially been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the 2020 class of inductees. Around 70 CHS Hornet former players and coaches covering seven decades and from several states were on hand in Springfield and joined former player and coach, Phil Willard for the recognition. Butch Davis, successful player himself, spoke of Coach Bob Fairchild and how he made the Hornets a dominate force in Missouri High School Football. Butch, played for Coach Bob in 1964, 65, and 66, went on to play with the University of Missouri Tigers and professionally as a Defensive Back for Chicago in 1970.

-----

Wheeling Happy Harvesters 4-H Annual Soup Supper Friday at the Wheeling Community Center. Free will donation for the soups, drinks and desserts, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

-----

Our Book Sales continue each day here at the ole C-T----Blue Mound Chronicles--$14.95. We are the local supplier right now for Joe Dillard and his crew in spreading their publication around the area. Yes, stories and history of small-town Blue Mound in Missouri.

-----

Harry Potter Book Night Thursday at the Livingston County Library. This event is free with the entire family invited to attend and come dressed for the occasion if you wish.

-----

Compliments to Craig Sager—selected as Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach at William Jewell College in Liberty. Craig, a native of Trenton, formerly at one time at Green Hills Golf Course, Chillicothe, has spent nearly 20 years in the golf industry, including 10 as a professional. He has spent the past three seasons leading the men’s golf program at North Central Missouri College, Trenton. Go strong William Jewell Cardinals.

-----

What about that Super Bowl Game!!!!

-----

Birthdays this week include: today, Joan Reeter, Rhett Rumery, Steve Russell, Michael Smith, Jamie Westphal, Dr. Stephen Hoel, Jake Slattery and Kyler Duncan; Thursday, Debby Surber, Zack Parks, Debra Moss, Terry Boswell, Lois Koehly, Alice VanDyke, Ron Miller, Dalton Stone, Max Tiemeyer, Emily Hall, Lora Dowell, Carol Constant, Gary Marrs, Mike Dennis, Doris Guilford, Bill Raney, Rusty Donoho and Trudy Howe; Friday, Ben Green, Arolene Crowe, Darlene Lee, Loraine Roark, Rose Owens #93, Haylee Zell, Dillion Myers, Kody Cokerham, Deana Kepner, Clint Burnett, Roger Baskett, Deloris Safarick, Brad Mathews, Chad Mathews, Gabe Carter and Karen Surber; Saturday, Tony Gannan, Ben Rendo, Deane Jacobs, Letha Graves, Caitlin Fechtig, Sharon Barnes, Delores Rupp, Ray Jackson, Jennifer Zell, Rebecca Zell, Ashley Thieme, Dale Botts and Cameron Creason; Sunday, Judy Fairchild, Abby Lou Smith, Ida Thompson, Ellen Whitmer, Mary Lightner, Tom Prettyman, Sharon Young, Jolita Rinehart, Debbie Timmons, Lois Clarkson, Robert Quinn, Margie Still and Barry Anderson; Monday, Hallee Jones, Lory Dixon, Sandy Jo Colliver, Zane Jones, Rosemary Funk, Wayne Mefford, Mary Turner, Barb Graves, Joyce B. Gatson, Mike Christopher, Brooke Falconer and John Parks; Tuesday, Virgil Smith, Eloise Wade, Stacy Surber, Dianne Kinder, Zach Douglas, Shirley Transue, Lesa Albertson and Trent Gann.

-----

Wedding anniversaries include: Kenny and Brenda Lauhoff, Ed and Dorothy Allender, Kenny and Marlene Johnson, Dale and Marilou Whiteside, John and Debora Kehr, John and Mary Willard, Paul and Carolyn Gray and Steve and Nancy Russell.