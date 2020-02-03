Press release for Feb. 2

7:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible stealing in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. No report was filed at that time.

8:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible property damage in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. No report was filed at that time.

8:37 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an obstruction of the street in the 200 block of Polk Street. A tow company was removing a stuck vehicle and cleared the street.

9:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an unattended death in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. Officers were assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Coroner.

10:06 a.m., Officers took a report of property damage in the 200 block of Crescent Drive. The investigation is on-going.

10:33 a.m., Officers assisted a citizen in freeing a dog stuck underneath a house in the 200 block of Brunswick Street.

At 2:30 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of S. Washington Street.

4:04 p.m., Officers recovered a billfold in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street.

5:26 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible stolen property from the 200 block of N. Washington Street. The property was located and returned to the owner.

7:26 p.m., Officers took a report of interference with custody at the police department. The investigation is on-going.

10:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Williams Street. No arrests were made at that time.

11:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to barking dogs in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street. Officers were advised the dogs were put up prior to their arrival.

Press release for Feb. 1

3:14 a.m., Officers checked on an individual sleeping in front of a door of a closed

business.

7:57 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a landlord/tenant dispute. The citizen was advised it was civil and to speak with an attorney.

9:12 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible stealing in the 1000 block of Polk Street. The person did not file a report at that time.

1:08 a.m., Officers were out on a special detail in the downtown area.

11:11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to possible drug paraphernalia located in the area of Calhoun and Cherry streets. The item was recovered and disposed.

11:25 a.m., Officers were out on a special detail in the South Town Shopping Center.

11:45 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

3:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a stop sign down in the 1100 block of Trenton Street. The Street Department was advised.

3:54 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 200 block of S. Washington Street. The

investigation is on-going.

3:56 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible harassment. The incident was

determined to be civil and the citizen was advised to speak with an attorney.

4:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a person walking along Business Highway 36. The

person was gone on arrival.

6:43 p.m., Officers received another call of a stop sign down in the area of Trenton Street.

and J.F.K. Avenue. A temporary sign was placed by the Street Department.

6:56 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a landlord/tenant dispute. The citizen was advised to speak to an attorney.

7:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Locust Street. The individuals were found to be okay.

7:48 p.m., Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 200 block of N. Washington Street. The investigation is on-going.

10:16 p.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with checking the city for a possible missing child from another jurisdiction. Officers were advised the child had returned home without incident.

Press release for Jan. 31

1:18 a.m., Officers were dispatched to phone harassment at a business in the 200 block

of W. Business Highway 36.

11:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible animal breed violation in the 1400

block of Bryan Street. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Animal Control.

11:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the 400

block of Reynard Street. The incident was determined to be verbal.

12:42 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive.

The person was found to be okay.

3:36 p.m., Officers contacted parents of children who had not been picked up from school. The parents retrieved their children.

4:12 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 2600 block of Fair Street.

4:40 p.m., Officers arrested Lyall Duane Gramenz on active warrants out of Livingston County for possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order in the 900 block of Webster Street. Gramenz was processed at the police department. He was unable to post bond and was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:03 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of

Webster Street.

5:37 p.m., Officers transported a prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

9:11 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen at the police department about possible child neglect.

9:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possibly intoxicated teenagers at a business in

the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers located the individuals who were not intoxicated.

Press release for Jan. 30

6:20 a.m., Officer removed a dead deer from the roadway near N. Washington and Coach K Road.

7:15 a.m., Officer spoke with middle school student in reference to school attendance.

7:41 a.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to a fire on a cook stove in the 400 block of Reynard Street. The fire was extinguished.

8:07 a.m., Officers performed a well-being check on a resident in the 500 block of Elm Street. Subject was found to be okay.

8:09 a.m., Officer out at business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.

8:09 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

8:35 a.m., Officers out on possible disturbance in the 400 block of Reynard Street. The subject who reported disturbance had left the scene. No report.

8:59 a.m., Officers out in the 600 block of Highland Avenue to speak with a student in reference school attendance.

10:14 a.m., Officers took a report of theft that occurred in the 200 block of Washington Street. There are no suspects at this time.

10:47 a.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department in reference to a possible computer scam. No report was made.

11:04 a.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department in reference to possible theft. No report was made.

12:20 p.m., Officers attempted warrant service in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. Unable to locate the wanted subject.

12:21 p.m., School Resource Officer out on detail in the 1200 block of Fair Street.

1:06 p.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Bryan Street on an investigation.

3:03 p.m., Officer out at street barn for vehicle maintenance.

3:08 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in reference to receiving threatening text messages on their phone. Advised of their options.

3:08 p.m., Officer monitoring traffic in the area of JFKennedy and Maple streets.

3:47 p.m., Officer removing debris from roadway at Calhoun and Highland. Kids had thrown tree limbs into the street. Contact to be made with parents.

4:09 p.m., Officers out at business in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on an investigation.

8:05 p.m., Officers checking suspicious activity in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Subject in business and seemed upset. Officers contacted subject and was determined to be okay.