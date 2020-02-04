Every community struggles with knowing how to help neighbors challenged by mental health issues. The MO Show Me Hope Program in collaboration with the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is offering free Mental Health First Aid training in Chillicothe.

The training will be held Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center. The course is limited to 30 people so register as soon as possible by emailing Shelby.Hood@dmh.mo.gov . Lunch will be provided.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Mental Health, Mental Health First Aid teaches people: how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older; how to offer and provide initial help; and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. Topics include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.

The MO Show Me Hope Program is active in 26 counties in Missouri that are federally declared for individual assistance from the 2019 flooding and tornados around the state. The Show Me Hope program is run through the Missouri Department of Mental Health and focuses on: reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting with review of disaster recovery options, promoting use and/or development of health coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other individuals and agencies that can help in the recovery process.

For more information on Show Me Hope in Livingston County, contact (855) 823-4817 or for any other additional information contact Debra Walker debra.walker@dmh.mo.gov or (573) 751-1647.