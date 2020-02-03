The Chillicothe R-II Board of Education offered a contract to Abby Smith to be the next Chillicothe Middle School Principal beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. According to a press release, the board took this action during an executive session on Jan. 21.

Smith began serving as the Chillicothe Elementary School Principal in 2018 and was the principal at Dewey Elementary School from 2012 to 2018. She also served as Winston Elementary Principal from 2008-2012.

Before her administrative career, Smith served as an Agricultural Education teacher with the Carrolton School District.

She earned her Master’s in Administration from William Woods University and a Masters in Agriculture Education from the University of Missouri. She has earned her Specialist in Education Leadership from William Woods University and is currently completing her doctoral degree from William Woods University.

Dan Wiebers, Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, said, “I am pleased that Mrs. Abby Smith has accepted the very important role of Chillicothe Middle School Principal. As an in-district administrator, Mrs. Smith will have an opportunity to meet with CMS staff and administrators throughout the spring and summer to plan her successful transition into her new role. I look forward to the continued growth of Chillicothe Middle School under the leadership of

Abby Smith.”

Smith will be replacing Steve Haley who has held the position of middle school principal since the 2011 school year.

“The district appreciates the dedication and support that Mr. Haley has provided the students of the district. He will be missed when he retires this spring,” Wiebers said.