Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, will meet Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center.

Donald and Danelle Herring and Eudora Fitzpatrick were among those attending the whole hog supper Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Chula Community Center. This was an annual fundraiser for the Chula Rural Fire Department.

Ruth (Smith) McKenzie, formerly of Purdin, will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Feb. 10. Anyone wishing to send her a card, the address is Beth Haven Nursing Home, 2500 Pleasant Street, Hannibal MO 63401.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Jennifer (Zell) Peters, Rebecca (Zell) Yount, Brianna Dawson, Ashley Thieme, Cameron Creason, Dale Botts, Shane Carriker on Feb. 8; John Thomas, Sharon Young on Feb. 9; Brooke Falconer on Feb. 10; Meggie Clair Young on Feb. 11; Krista Cokerham, Virgil Smith, Emily Anderson, Heather Martin on Feb. 12; Libby Warren, Bob Muck, Ely Parks on Feb. 13; Valerie Sparks, Lillian Ritchie, Dillon Ritchie on Feb. 14.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Kenneth and Carolyn Dudley, John and Deborah Kehr on Feb. 14.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Both Meadville teams received first place trophies in the annual Meadville Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1. Second place trophies went to Grundy County girls and Hale boys.