Press release for Feb. 3

12:09 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

12:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Polk Street, regarding a physical assault report. Officers made contact with a local resident and their father, who had been assaulted in their driveway by a subject that is known to him. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The incident will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.

3:32 a.m., Officers out at Hedrick Medical Center on continuing investigation.

8:39 a.m., Officer out at street department for vehicle maintenance.

10:23 a.m., Officer checking on vehicle that had been parked in the same location for a reported extended period of time. Vehicle okay, not stolen.

11:17 a.m., Officer took a report of theft from a residence in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing.

11:36 a.m., Officer spoke with subject on phone with questions about property. The subject advised the issue is civil in nature and to contact an attorney.

12:35 p.m., Officer checked on reported suspicious activity in the 600 block of Walnut Street. Nothing suspicious was found.

12:40 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject reference a landlord/tenant issue, they were advised a Civil matter and to contact an attorney.

12:56 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Elm Street assisting Children’s Division on an investigation.

1:04 p.m., Officer spoke with subjects in reference possibly being the victims of a scam. No transaction took place after speaking with an officer. The suspect had been stating that a large amount of money had been won, but a processing fee was needed to get their prize. Don’t fall victim to these scams and don’t provide money, gift cards or any of your banking information to these scam artists.

2:08 p.m., Report of a careless and imprudent driver in semi-truck that was southbound on Washington Street from near the north city limits. Officers observed the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was advised of the complaint and warned on their driving.

2:48 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

3:08 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic in the area of Maple and JFKennedy Streets.

3:23 p.m., Officer spoke on the phone to a subject that had questions on the retrieval of property from a vehicle. Subject was advised that it was a civil issue and to contact an attorney.

4:58 p.m., A property damage report was taken from a resident in the 100 block of Polk Street, where a window was broken. A suspect was identified, contacted and cited.

7:28 p.m., Officer stopped a vehicle near the S. Junction for a traffic violation and thorough investigation and with the assistance of K-9 Zaki, the driver was found to be driving while suspended and the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. both subjects were transported to the police department, cited and released.

9:08 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 1100 block of Cooper Street on an investigation.

On Feb. 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 86 calls for service.