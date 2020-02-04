Winter weather is expected to continue through Thursday,

A wintry mix of rain, freezing drizzle and snow has arrived Tuesday afternoon in northern Missouri and will continue through Thursday morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation, (MoDOT) encourages drivers to plan accordingly and stay informed on rapidly changing weather conditions. A second wave is forecast to begin overnight and continue all day Wednesday.

“We are once again ready for this storm,” said Missouri Department of Transportation District Engineer Paula Gough. “Our region is expected to see a variety of precipitation during this time,” she added, “with some areas forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow.”

Travel on Wednesday will likely be hazardous, affecting both the morning and evening commute. Motorists are urged to use caution during the winter event, as conditions could change rapidly. Remember to always slow down, buckle up and put your phone down. If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on.

To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.