Several incidents of harrasment were reported on Tuesday.

Press release for Feb. 4

8:36 a.m., Subject speaking with an officer in reference questions on a protection order and false allegations.

8:50 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street for public relations detail.

8:56 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

8:57 a.m., Officer at the police department speaking with a subject that had been receiving threats. The subject was advised of their options.

9:37 a.m., Officer checked on a fluid holding tank at the edge of the roadway just east of town. Wind might possibly blow it onto the Highway. MoDOT was notified and will check on it.

10:50 a.m., Officer spoke with a resident of the 800 block of State Street in reference to receiving text messages and phone calls from a subject that is the respondent in a protection order. Subject advised of options.

11:38 a.m., Officer taking a report from a subject in reference the theft of motorcycle parts. investigation continuing.

11:47 a.m., School Resource Officer out on investigation at the Elementary School.

12:09 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that reports being harassed by a subject that is having his friends harass the reporting person. The victim was advised of options and obtaining a protection order.

12:47 p.m., School Resource Officer out at Chillicothe Alternative School on an investigation.

12:48 p.m., Officer delivered case evidence to Highway Patrol Laboratory in Macon.

1:35 p.m., Call from subject wanting well-being check on their brother that they had been unable to contact. The subject was advised that the police department had recently been in contact with the subject and he was okay.

2:47 p.m., Officer spoke with subject that was inquiring about means of obtaining items from a subject that has a protection order against them. The subject was advised of option.

2:50 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

2:56 p.m., Officer out at police department on a fingerprinting detail.

3:12 p.m., School Resource Officer monitoring traffic near Maple and JFKennedy Ave.

3:14 p.m., Subject at the police department to report damage to their vehicle and unsure where it had happened. Another report of vehicle damage was reported and the two were determined to have been involved with each other. No report was needed.

3:24 p.m., School Resource Officer out on traffic detail at Polk and Dickinson.

3:59 p.m., School Resource Officer out at bus barn on an investigation.

7:05 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that was receiving threats after being kicked out of a residence.

7:29 p.m., Officers continuing investigation in reference to previous threats call. investigation continuing.

7:31 p.m., Complaint of a careless and imprudent driver that was spinning tires in the area of Edgewood and Polk Street. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

8:43 p.m., Report from a subject that their vehicle had been taken by a subject known to them and they won’t bring it back. The vehicle was eventually returned. No report.

9:40 p.m., Report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a business in the 600 block of Business Highway 36 for an extended period of time. Officers checked on the vehicle and determined okay.

10:27 p.m., Officer provided a courtesy ride to two subjects that had been involved in a previous call.

10:40 p.m., Officer taking theft report at the police department.

11:29 p.m., Officer checking a strangely parked vehicle at Elmdale Drive and Locust Street. Vehicle part on curb and part on the street, with the door open. Officer contacted the owner and found that the vehicle had rolled out of a driveway.

11:53 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on a traffic stop at Sioux Drive and U.S. Highway 65.

On Feb. 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 107 calls for service.