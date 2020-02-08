Livingston County Assessor, Steve Ripley, reminds property owners, including businesses, that they must report all personal property owned on Jan. 1, 2020 to the assessor’s office by March 1, 2020. Those not returning a completed list to the assessor by the deadline may be subject to a penalty.

Penalties range from $10 to $100 depending upon the value of the property and state statutes provide the assessor with almost no discretion to waive the penalties. If anyone failed to receive a form or lost the form, a new one can be obtained by contacting the assessor’s office at 660-646-8000 ext. 2 or stop by Suite #3 at the Livingston County Courthouse.

Any new Livingston County residents or first-time property owners must contact the assessors’ office to be placed on the books.

Ripley suggests that you examine the form carefully, and follow the instructions provided, Anyone needing help filling out the form is encouraged to call or stop-by the assessor’s office, adding any personal property you owned as of Jan. 1, 2019, and providing the vehicle identification number (VIN), and marking through any items you no longer own.

E-filing will be available to report personal and business property. Property owners will notice an ePin number printed on their 2020 property list, this number will be unique to each individual account. Follow the instructions to file your personal property with the assessor’s office, or, if you choose, you can complete the paper form and return it to the assessor’s office.

Ripley says that with just a few weeks to go until the March 1 deadline that only 47% of the personal property assessment lists have been returned to the office.