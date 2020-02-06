A second suspect is still being sought.

After Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Williams attempted to stop a vehicle in Chillicothe the evening of Feb. 2, a chase ensued eventually resulting in the capture and arrest of the subject, who was later identified as Jeffery Lee Smith III, 21, Carrollton. with the help of the Carrollton Police Department.

According to a press release by Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, about 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 2, Williams saw a vehicle in Chillicothe without working brake light(s) and stopped the vehicle to notify the driver of the danger.

“As the deputy was approaching the stopped car he was able to see the driver when the stopped vehicle suddenly took off accelerating to a high rate of speed. The deputy notified dispatch and attempted to stop the car and reported seeing the driver run seven stop signs and go the wrong way on Calhoun Street noting the vehicle observed traveling over 70 mph in a 25 mph zone,” Cox said. “Our deputy found the vehicle wrecked at the east end of Calhoun Street and saw two men climbing out of the car and flee on foot.”

Williams then got into a foot pursuit with the driver and saw him trying to hide in a brush pile. Investigation shows the suspect allegedly refused to follow repeated verbal commands from the deputy and would not show his hands. According to a press release, the deputy was able to get one hand in handcuffs and was attempting to take Smith into custody when he reportedly became combative and physically resisting even more.

“Our deputy was about to pepper spray the suspect when the Chillicothe Police arrived to assist and help take control of the suspect,” Cox said. “Officers discovered the suspect had two knives in his waistband, one of which was opened as if ready for use. Our concern is the suspect may have been planning on using the weapon on law enforcement.”

The suspect was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department where he refused to state his name.

“Photo(s) were shared with the Carrollton Police Department as that is where the vehicle was from and Carrollton PD was able to help identify our suspect,” Cox said. Smith was then positively identified and it was discovered he had an outstanding Missouri Parole Violation Warrant and was later transferred by two LCSO staff to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Smith is on parole for two felony crimes in Carroll County including, tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree and delivery of a controlled substance.

Smith was returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections on Feb. 3.

“LCSO is continuing with the investigation of alleged DWI under drugs, felony resisting arrest-detention-stop, various traffic offenses and other potential crimes including the identity of the passenger and any potential criminal act(s) that person may be responsible for,” Cox said.