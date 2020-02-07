County Clerk Sherry Parks remind those wishing to register they will be required to show proper identification.

The last day to register to vote in the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary Election is Feb. 12. Livingston County residents who wish to register to vote or need to change their address due to a recent move can do so at the county clerk’s Office 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at the County Clerk’s office int he Livingston County Courthouse.

County Clerk Sherry Parks remind those wishing to register they will be required to show proper identification. She also stated the office will be closed on Feb. 12, for the observance of President Lincoln’s Birthday. Special arrangements can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000 ext. 3.