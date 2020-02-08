The defendant was sentenced to pay the costs of the trial and spend two days in jail.

Calvin G. Walker II, 34, Illinois, was sentenced to two days and jail and a fine after choosing to have a jury trial for a speeding case.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Jan. 31 a jury trial involving Walker took place in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court.

Walker had been charged with going 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 36. At the time Walker claimed he was running late attempting to get to a location in Kansas. Corporal Clint Gilliland of the Missouri State Highway Patrol had stopped and issued the driver a citation for the violation. Corporal Gilliland was the witness for the prosecution.

Walker requested a jury trial for the citation which resulted in about 50 prospective jurors meeting at the Livingston County Courthouse where 12 were selected to hear the case. After a few minutes of deliberation, the jury convicted Walker of the speeding violation. Judge Michael Leamer sentenced Walker to two days in jail and assessed the costs of the jury trial to him as well.

“History shows traffic offenses at this high rate of speed typically get the same punishment, along with a fine, which would have been less than the cost of the jury trial,” Cox said.

LCSO took Walker into custody at the request of the Court and he was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail to serve the sentence.

“Fortunately, in this case, there was no accident. While no one likes to be late it is absolutely not worth creating the risks to every other person on the roadways here or anywhere,” Cox added.