According to an online accident report troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a one-vehicle accident at 10 a.m., on Feb. 3 in Livingston County on Route D, 12 miles west of Chillicothe. According to the report Tressie D. Moots, 36, Trenton, was driving north on Route D when she failed to negotiate a turn in the 2007 Toyota Matrix she was driving, overcorrected, went off the west side of route D and struck a tree. She received moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers also reported arresting 56-year-old George R. Waltz, Chillicothe, at 9:31 p.m., on Feb. 4 in Livingston County. He was charged with alleged DWI - first offense and was later released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.