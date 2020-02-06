On Feb. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 5

8:16 a.m., School Resource Officer out at bus barn on an investigation.

8:57 a.m., School Resource Officer out on juvenile matter in the 800 block of Clay Street.

10:23 a.m., Officer out at courthouse on court duties.

10:45 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

10:58 a.m., Officer out at Senior Citizen’s Center on Public Relations detail.

1:43 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in the 100 block of Bridge Street in reference unwanted subjects at residence. Advised of options.

2:47 p.m., Officer spoke with subject that had questions on how to obtain a protection order.

3:40 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that had questions in reference to a subject trespassing on their property. Options were explained.

4:12 p.m., Officer out in 1700 block of Webster Street on investigation into previously reported theft of items.

5:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 600 block of East Street for a reported domestic assault. After investigation, Officers arrested two subjects for domestic assault, transported them to the police department where they were processed and released with court dates.

5:45 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 900 block of Fairway reference to possible scam. No report taken.

6:37 p.m., Report of group of kids at Simpson Park entrance on Washington Street. Look as though getting ready to fight. Officers could not locate anyone at the location.

8:15 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of Bridge Street reference trespassing and subject spreading rumors. they were advised of options.

On Feb. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department received 79 calls for service.