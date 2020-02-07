Ryan Panholzer, Dalton Ripley, Joshua Gault, Nathan Toole and Gavin Funk will be presented with their Eagle Scout award.

During the annual Scout Sunday service Ryan Panholzer, Dalton Ripley, Joshua Gault, Nathan Toole and Gavin Funk will be recognized for their achievements and will be presented with their Eagle Scout award.

Missouri Representative Rusty Black will be the speaker for Scout Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

“Ryan Panholzer, Dalton Ripley, Joshua Gault, Nathan Toole and Gavin Funk will all be honored with the highest and most coveted award in Scouting, and it is the last major step in the advancement program for a Scout,” Eric Turner, Scoutmaster, Troop 120 and Committee Chair, Crew 120 said. “It is at this point Scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership, and in the practice of service. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service – not only helping those who follow him up the Scouting trail but service and leadership in their community as well.”

Before becoming an Eagle Scout, a Scout must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school or community. As a demonstration of leadership, each scout must plan the work, organize the personnel needed, and then direct the project to its completion. They also must earn at least 21 merit badges and fulfill the leadership requirements within their own scouting organization, Turner added.

There will also be 12 God & Family youth and five adult mentor awards presented along with two God & Church youth awards and an adult mentor award.