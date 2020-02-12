NCMC recognized nationally for degree programs





North Central Missouri College (NCMC) has been awarded top-ranking status for multiple degree programs by an unbiased website poll. North Central Missouri College was listed among hundreds of other competing institutions across the nation. The student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.

Certificate Degree Programs received a ranking of 21 and both the Accounting Certificate programs and the Colleges for Associates Degrees were ranked 22.

"This recognition is indicative of NCMC’s continuous improvement efforts with student success being the driving force behind all decision making," said Mitch Holder, dean of instruction.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with NCMC making it to the final list for three degree programs. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. Please visit the listed sources below to access each program’s complete ranking.

According to a press release from NCMC, Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and study strategies.