Chillicothe Police Department reports for Feb. 10-11

Press release Feb. 11

8:26 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Webster Street on special assignment.

8:31 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on a juvenile matter.

9:17 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on a juvenile matter.

10:22 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in watching for a vehicle that was reported as a white in color four-door, compact car that was reported travelling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 36 from the Caldwell County line. Officers were unable to observe the suspect vehicle.

10:46 a.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 800 block of Thompson Drive. The subject was located at another location and was okay.

1:09 p.m., Officer checked on a suspicious acting subject in the area of Jackson and Easton Street. The subject checked and determined to be okay.

1:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street in reference to a theft. The suspect has been identified and is pending arrest.

1:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington Street in reference to a minor, two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Information was obtained and a report was generated.

2:40 p.m., Officers received a report of stolen license plates from a business location in Chillicothe. The incident is under investigation.

2:49 p.m., Officers briefly assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to stop a vehicle that was being pursued and approaching Chillicothe from the east and driven by a wanted subject. An Officer attempted to spike strip the vehicle, but failed, at a location just east of town. the vehicle then travelled south on U.S. Highway 65 and was eventually stopped in Marshall by other agencies.

3:28 p.m., Officers checked on odor in the 1700 block of Deringer. Found to be a wood burning stove.

3:56 p.m., Officers out in the 800 block of Walnut Street on an investigation.

3:57 p.m., Officers assisted Children’s Services with investigation in the 1500 block of Third Street.

4:19 p.m., Officers checked a report of a suspicious acting subject in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. No action taken and no report made.

6:33 p.m., Officers checking report of a disturbance on Jennifer Lane. One party involved in the disturbance had left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

7:42 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up property.

On Feb. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 87 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 10

1:15 a.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers did not discover any crime.

7:58 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation on Ridgecrest Drive.

9:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver on N. Washington Street. near Bryan Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:55 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

9:48 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

1:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver on U.S. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:16 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on a medical call in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.

3:01 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

3:09 p.m., Officers recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 1500 block of Calhoun St.

3:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the

1300 block of N. Washington Street. Minor damage was reported.

3:35 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Second Street.

4:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to trespassing in the 100 block of E. Bridge Street.

The investigation is on-going.

5:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large and attacking a neighbor

dog in the 1700 block of Jennings Place. Officers spoke with both owners and no report was

filed at that time.

7:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Shagbark Drive. Officers arrested a 35-year-old white male for domestic assault 4th degree. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

7:27 p.m., the School Resource Officer took numerous juvenile status offense reports which have occurred throughout the year. The investigations have been forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

8:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle stuck in a backyard in the 1200 block of Page Street. Officers arrested a 27-year-old white female for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated/drugged condition, careless and imprudent driving and property damage. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

10:12 p.m., Officers followed-up on an investigation at the police department.

On Feb. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 87 calls for service.