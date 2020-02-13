The fire at 422 Collier was reported at about 8:30 p.m., Wednesday night.

Wednesday night the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a possible electrical fire at 8:29 p.m., at 422 Collier.

Chillicothe Fire Department Captain and EMT Tracy Bradley reported that when crews arrived one resident was still int he home, but others had moved outside, where heavy smoke was coming from the vents from the roof.

“Upon entering the home, we found the electrical panel and found the furnace breaker had been blown along with another breaker that was not labeled. We used the thermal camera to look for hot spots in the ceiling and began looking for attic access. Without finding access, we raised a ladder on the roof and punched a 2X2 hole and found hot embers above the kitchen area in the insulation,” Bradley said.

Crews used approximately 50 gallons of water to extinguish the hotspot and embers before they went into the kitchen and began pulling the ceiling down finding more hot spots.

“We used a chainsaw to make a 3X6 hole and began removing insulation and used the thermal camera to check for more hot spots,” Bradley said.

Crews then removed the insulation from the home and used a fan to remove the smoke/dust from inside.

Bradley said under the insulation they discovered a junction box that did not have a cover. The wires that were connected to the box had burnt the covering off and had chard beams where the wires had been laying on.

“We advised the homeowner that they would need to contact an electrician before the power could be restored,” Bradley said.

All units went back in service at 9:47 p.m.