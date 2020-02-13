Guilford, Brookfield, was arrested in Marshall almost an hour after a Linn County Deputy tried to pull him over near Laclede on Feb. 11.

Following a high-speed chase through four counties 37-year-old Matthew Guilford, Brookfield, was arrested in Marshall almost an hour after a Linn County Deputy tried to pull him over near Laclede on Feb. 11.

Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke said a deputy with his department first tried to stop Guilford, a known fugitive, at about 2:52 p.m., in Laclede.

“Guilford had a warrant for his arrest from Linn County for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony trafficking drugs. The warrant was the result of an investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office,” Henke said in an online statement. “Guilford also had a Federal Parole warrant issued for his arrest with the original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.”

Guilford failed to stop for the Linn County Deputy and a lengthy pursuit, which traveled through Linn, Livingston, Carroll, Lafayette and Saline counties.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said his agency was notified of the high-speed chasing approaching the county line just before 3 p.m.

“Information had been obtained the subject was most likely armed, is a person of interest in recent armed robbery, and would not go back to jail!” Cox said.

Cox reported that near Wheeling Guilford went north of U.S. Highway 36 and nearly struck a Livingston County Sheriff vehicle head-on at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got onto U.S. Highway 36 traveling west.

“Livingston County Deputy John Stafford was able to successfully use the spike strips and got the right front tire on the red colored Chevrolet pickup. The driver continued westbound and saw additional officers with spike strips deployed at which point the suspect crossed into the on-coming traffic on U.S. Highway 36 and continued west in the eastbound lanes all the way to Chillicothe and went up the eastbound on-ramp the wrong direction turning south onto U.S. Highway 65,” Cox said.

Near Carrollton the right front tire on the suspect vehicle went flat and the tire came off the rim near Carrollton. In his online report, Cox said officers with the Carrollton Police Department were able to block off entrances into Carrollton and the chase continued south on U.S. Highway 65 into Saline County.

“At approximately 4 p.m., after the second successful deployment of spike strips, Guilford stopped on Business 65, south of Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, and was taken into custody without incident,” Henke said.

Cox observed methamphetamine scattered on the driver's seat and interior of the suspect's vehicle.

Guilford is currently incarcerated at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for the Linn County warrant and the federal parole warrant. The bond on the Linn County Warrant is $50,000 cash only. No bond is authorized on the federal parole warrant, Henke noted. On Feb. 13 Guilford was charged with possession of a controlled substance besides 35 grams or less marijuana, assault in the first degree or attempt serious injury of a special victim, armed criminal action, resisting arrest - creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death and resisting arrest for a felony. His arraignment, in this case, was scheduled for Feb. 14.