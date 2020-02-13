Alice M. Heisler, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of rural Egeland, ND, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center.

Alice M. Heisler, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of rural Egeland, ND, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial for Alice was held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Rosary was led by Alice’s sisters, MaryLou Belford, Irene Krebsbach and Ann Hunt and the Scripture Service led by Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon. Visitation on Thursday was at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Alice Mae Gangl was born on Dec. 7, 1933, on the farm, rural Starkweather, ND, to John B. and Mary (Uhlenkamp) Gangl. She grew up on the family farm and attended school at St. Joe, ND. On Sept. 28, 1949, Alice was united in marriage to James Heisler and they established their home on a farm southeast of Egeland. They worked side-by-side on the farm for 45 years. In 1987, the family moved to Cando, ND, and Alice worked at the Towner County Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department and also at the Cando Cenex. Alice and Jim retired and moved to Devils Lake in 1999. Jim passed away on Sept. 7, 2006. Alice was a devoted farm wife doing all the chores and duties necessary to help her husband. She was a loving, caring mother to her seven children and loved being a grandmother. Alice was a talented seamstress and a great cook and baker. She passed down to her children and grandchildren, generations of cooking and baking tips and recipes. She enjoyed doing ceramics, the crossword puzzles in the newspaper every day, Sudoku and word puzzles. The grandchildren always looked forward to putting jigsaw puzzles together. A family get-together highlight was going gopher hunting and Alice was the leader of the “Gopher Hunting Gang”. If a bonfire was part of any event, you would find Alice tending the fire, she was the “Bonfire Queen”. Alice enjoyed membership in the Egeland Homemakers Club for many years and also the Elks Lodge. Alice’s loving family include; her children, Barbara (Rick) Gau, Fargo, ND, Donald (Glenda) Heisler, Bottineau, ND, Michael (Carol) Heisler, Kingman, KS, Sandra (Mark) Curry, St. Albans, West Virginia, William (LeAnn) Heisler, Devils Lake, Douglas (DeeLynn) Heisler, East Grand Forks, MN, and Lisa (Randall) Heck, Devils Lake; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter soon to be born; sisters, Irene Krebsbach, Ann Hunt and MaryLou (Joe) Belford all of Devils Lake; brother, James Gangl, Berthold, ND; sister-in-law, Carol Gangl, Enderlin, ND; and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Jim; granddaughter, Jenny Heisler; great-granddaughter, Dahlia Heisler; siblings, Rita LaFontaine, Elvera Johnson, Walter Gangl, Ralph Gangl, Robert Gangl, Donald Gangl and Harry Gangl. Casket Bearers for Alice are her grandchildren: Travis Heisler, Brent Curry, Jesse Heisler, Roxie Gau, Denton Heisler, Rylie Heisler, Randall Heck and Michael Heck. Gift Bearers will be; granddaughters, Alexandria Heck, Angelica Rhoden and Hadyn Heisler; reading the Scriptures will be; granddaughter, Ranetta Starr; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Starr. Honorary Bearers are grandchildren: Robbyn LaBarre, Nathan Heisler, Joshua Heisler, Lori Bieker, Amanda Trimell, William Curry, Natae Litzinger and Nevon Heisler and the great-grandchildren.