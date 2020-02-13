Reports include several investigations and unattended death.

Press release for Feb. 12

1:56 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 10 block of Tenth Street. Subject was contacted and found to be okay.

6:06 a.m., Officers and Emergency Services out in the 300 block of Mansur Street on a report of an unresponsive subject. The resident determined deceased from natural causes and body removed by Coroner.

7:33 a.m., Officers watched for a vehicle being driven in a careless and imprudent manner that was reported to be making bad passes and following too closely from south of town and headed northbound. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:34 a.m., Officer enroute to St. Joseph on special detail.

8:26 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 900 block of Dickinson Street on a juvenile matter.

8:32 a.m., Officer out at Courthouse on Court duties.

9:42 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

10:08 a.m., Officer spoke with subject on the phone in reference to a possible scam.

10:52 a.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on a public relations detail.

11:45 a.m., Officer assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 1100 block of Northwood Terrace.

2:03 p.m., Parking complaint in the 10 block of Asher Street,.Subject moved the vehicle.

3:10 p.m., Officer assisted Children’s Division on an investigation in the 900 block of Woodward Street.

3:34 p.m., Report of kids opening mailboxes in the 2500 block of Arcadia.Officers unable to locate anyone.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to 1000 Graves St. in reference to a shoplifting. A 44 year old female resident of Trenton was arrested, fingerprinted and released on a citation.

3:50 p.m., Officers assisted the Sheriff’s Department at Hedrick Medical Center on a gunshot wound to a subject’s hand that had occurred in Mooresville.

4:36 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a follow-up investigation.

4:39 p.m., Complaint of a dog running loose and tearing up trash in 100 block of E. Jackson Street. Officers contacted the owner and advised of the complaint. Owner was trying to catch the dog. Follow-up contact will be made.

5:10 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center to assist a Deputy.

6:53 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of Polk Street on a follow-up investigation.

8:03 p.m., Officer at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

8:24 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with traffic control for a residential fire in the 400 block of Collier Street.

9:55 p.m., Complaint of a dog left out in bad weather at a residence on Summit Drive. Owners contacted and advised of the complaint. The dog was taken inside.

11:50 p.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Building checked and found to be okay.

Chillicothe Police received 61 calls for service on 02/13/20-20.

Press release Feb. 11

8:26 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Webster Street on special assignment.

8:31 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1100 block of Oak Street on a juvenile matter.

9:17 a.m., School Resource Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on a juvenile matter.

10:22 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in watching for a vehicle that was reported as a white in color four-door, compact car that was reported travelling at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 36 from the Caldwell County line. Officers were unable to observe the suspect vehicle.

10:46 a.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 800 block of Thompson Drive. The subject was located at another location and was okay.

1:09 p.m., Officer checked on a suspicious acting subject in the area of Jackson and Easton Street. The subject checked and determined to be okay.

1:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street in reference to a theft. The suspect has been identified and is pending arrest.

1:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington Street in reference to a minor, two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Information was obtained and a report was generated.

2:40 p.m., Officers received a report of stolen license plates from a business location in Chillicothe. The incident is under investigation.

2:49 p.m., Officers briefly assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department in an attempt to stop a vehicle that was being pursued and approaching Chillicothe from the east and driven by a wanted subject. An Officer attempted to spike strip the vehicle, but failed, at a location just east of town. the vehicle then travelled south on U.S. Highway 65 and was eventually stopped in Marshall by other agencies.

3:28 p.m., Officers checked on odor in the 1700 block of Deringer. Found to be a wood-burning stove.

3:56 p.m., Officers out in the 800 block of Walnut Street on an investigation.

3:57 p.m., Officers assisted Children’s Services with investigation in the 1500 block of Third Street.

4:19 p.m., Officers checked a report of a suspicious acting subject in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. No action taken and no report made.

6:33 p.m., Officers checking report of a disturbance on Jennifer Lane. One party involved in the disturbance had left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

7:42 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up property.

On Feb. 11, the Chillicothe Police received 87 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 10

1:15 a.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Officers did not discover any crime.

7:58 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation on Ridgecrest Drive.

9:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver on N. Washington Street. near Bryan Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:55 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

9:48 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

1:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless and imprudent driver on U.S. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:16 p.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services on a medical call in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.

3:01 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

3:09 p.m., Officers recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 1500 block of Calhoun St.

3:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Minor damage was reported.

3:35 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 200 block of Second Street.

4:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to trespassing in the 100 block of E. Bridge Street. The investigation is on-going.

5:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dog running-at-large and attacking a neighbor dog in the 1700 block of Jennings Place. Officers spoke with both owners and no report was filed at that time.

7:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Shagbark Drive. Officers arrested a 35-year-old white male for domestic assault 4th degree. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

7:27 p.m., the School Resource Officer took numerous juvenile status offense reports which have occurred throughout the year. The investigations have been forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

8:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle stuck in a backyard in the 1200 block of Page Street. Officers arrested a 27-year-old white female for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated/drugged condition, careless and imprudent driving and property damage. The female was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

10:12 p.m., Officers followed-up on an investigation at the police department.

On Feb. 10, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 87 calls for service.