President's Day is Monday, Feb. 17.

In honor of President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 17, the following local offices will be closed: Livingston County Library, Livingston County Health Department, Livingston County Courthouse, Chillicothe City Hall and the Chillicothe License Office. The United States Postal Service will not have mail delivery and CMU trash service for Monday will be collected Tuesday along with Tuesday routes. The Constitution-Tribune’s business office will be open regular business hours. Be sure to go online to www.chillicothenews.com for the latest news and sports.