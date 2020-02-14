Submit items by calling 646-2411 or by email at news@chillicothenews.com.

Show Gods Love to be held Saturday

The 9th annual House of Prayer fundraising banquet “Show God’s Love” will begin at 5 p.m., on Feb. 15 at Mervyn Jenkins Expo Center. Reservations are due by Wednesday, Feb. 5. Contact House of Prayer for reservations, donations, volunteering or with questions 660-646-3450.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 18, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Chillicothe R-II Board of Education to meet

The Chillicothe R-II Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 18 at Grand River Technical School.

Avalon Cemetery Board to meet

The Avalon Cemetery Board will meet at 7 p.m., on Feb. 19 at the Avalon Community Center.

Livingston County Nursing Home District to meet

The Livingston County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will meet at 12 p.m., on Feb. 20 in the conference room at Morningside Center. Meetings are open to the public.

Livingston County Commission

Notice is hereby given that the Livingston County Commission will conduct a meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 20, in the Livingston County Commission Room, Chillicothe. The tentative agenda of this meeting includes: approval of minutes; county road and bridge matters; administrative and departmental duties and any other business that is deemed necessary. Anyone wanting to meet with the County Commission should contact the County Clerk to make an appointment.

Linn County Republican Women to meet

The Linn County Republican Women will meet Thursday, Feb. 20 at Captain Dan’s Steakhouse in Brookfield. Social hour will begin at 6:15 p.m., with the meeting to follow at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Mr. Ed Lewis who is campaigning for 6th District State Representative to replace retiring Rep.Tim Remole.

Livingston County Ambulance District to meet

The Livingston County Ambulance District will meet at 8 a.m., on Feb. 25, at the Chillicothe Fire Station. Topics for discussion will include quarterly financial reports and discussion of old and new equipment. The public is invited to attend.

Foundations of Autism training

A Foundations of Autism training about Easterseals Midwest services, an overview of the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the diagnostic criteria will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 25 at Hedrick Medical Center, 2799 N. Washington St. The training also discusses behavioral relationships, ABA-based strategies and ways to promote successful interactions with an individual with autism. Call 1-800-200-2119 for more information.

Mobile Meals Volunteers meeting

Mobile Meals will conduct a meeting for current volunteers and community members interested in volunteering for the home-delivered meals program at 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27 at the Grand River Multipurpose Center.