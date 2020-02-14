In total, the foundation awarded $3208.51, including the donation from Mike Palmer for the Patty Palmer Memorial Grant.

Before the snow began to fall on Wednesday Chillicothe R-II Superintendent Dan Wiebers was joined by members of Chillicothe Education Foundation as they formed a prize patrol and visited teachers at Chillicothe Middle School (CMS), Grand River Technical School (GRTS), Dewey Elementary School and Chillicothe Elementary School (CES) to notify recipients that they were mini-grant winners for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

CMS teacher Doug French received a grant in the amount of $474.05 to purchase a second 3D printer for the Integrating Technology and 3D printing program at CMS. Melanie Ricker, principal at Dewey Elementary School was awarded a $494.75 grant to assist with funds for the school’s Dewey Impact: Youth Connecting with their Community Program that involves 75 of the school’s fourth and fifth-grade students. Dewey fifth-grade teachers, Sophie Chambers, Heather Davis, Angie Gott, Julienne Graupman, Carly Hibner, Kate Jones and Amy Taylor won the Patty Palmer Memorial Grant in the amount of $335.36 for books for the continuation of their One World, Many Stories program. GRTS teacher Nancy Burch was awarded $500.45 for Math in Motion. CES first-grade teacher Kari Snyder received a grant for $420.00 for smartpens for digital writing. Now all first graders in her class will have use of a digital smartpen. CES preschool/pre-kindergarten teacher Kim Griffin was awarded $489.66 for her grant, Bringing Life to the Light Sensory Table. Shelby Ward, CES first-grade teacher, was awarded $494.24 for the grant she wrote titled STEM Bins for Critical thinkers.

In total, the foundation awarded $3208.51, including the donation from Mike Palmer for the Patty Palmer Memorial Grant. Photos of all grant recipients will appear in future issues of the C-T.