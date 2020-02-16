The University of Missouri Extension is hosting a Farm Lease class from 6-9 p.m., on Feb. 24 at the Forage Systems Research Farm, 21262 Genoa Rd., Linneus; pre-registration is required by 12 p.m. on Feb. 21.

“Farm leases are one of the more popular topics due to market-derived cash rent demands and unpredictable crop prices. There is a need for both parties to understand agreement terms and expectations,” said Jason C. Morris, agriculture business specialist with University of Missouri Extension, one of the workshop presenters. “There exists several issues derived from farm landlords and tenants. The curriculum of this program is designed to address some of these issues,” according to Morris. Topics that will be discussed during the class include: current cash rents in Missouri and trends, when should a tenant pay part of the rent, how and when can a current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime, which items to discuss and include in a lease, terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally, recreational (hunting) leases – what you should be aware of and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.

The University of Missouri Extension will teach the program. The instructors will include a team of Ag Business Specialists, who have worked with both tenants and landlords for many years. The program will be presented by distance learning so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors, as well as the other sites.

Contact the Linn County Extension Center at (660)895-5123 or jcmorris@missouri.edu for fee information or if you would like to register to attend. The University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all interested persons.