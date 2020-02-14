Press release for Feb. 13

12:59 a.m., Officers checked a building in the 400 block of Locust Street with an open door. Checked the building. Wind apparently blew door open. All okay.

8:08 a.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of S Washington Street where they arrested a subject for an outstanding Livingston County warrant. The arrestee was unable to post the required $20,000 cash bond and was transported to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:22 a.m., Officer out in the 900 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

10:52 a.m., Officer transporting prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:53 a.m., Report of vehicle at side of roadway just east of town with hazard flashers on. Officer checked to Municipal Airport and unable to locate any vehicle.

11:58 a.m., Officer spoke with subjects about possible property damage in parking lot at 1400 block of N. Washington Street. Determined to be a civil issue.

12:11 p.m., Officer out in 600 block of East Street for paper service. Paper was served.

1:20 p.m., Officer at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

1:30 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a continuing investigation.

1:30 p.m., Officers out in the 800 block of Walnut trying to contact subject reference to an investigation. Negative contact made.

1:42 p.m., Officer spoke to subject on the phone in reference to suspicious activity. No report was taken.

2:25 p.m., Officers checked the welfare of a dog that was out in the cold weather. The dog was found to be okay.

2:40 p.m., Request for well-being check on subject that was southbound on Washington Street from the 400 block of Youssef Drive. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

2:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of S Washington Street where they arrested a subject for an outstanding Parole Warrant. The subject was transported to the Daviess/ DeKalb County Regional Jail.

3:42 p.m., Officer transported a prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

4:48 p.m., Officers called to check suspicious vehicle parked in resident’s driveway. Determined to be okay. Was a friend of the resident.

5:14 p.m., Call from concerned subject of couple with young baby walking south in the 400 block of Locust Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

6:29 p.m., Officer at the police department on a follow-up investigation.

7:37 p.m., Officers reported to the 400 block of Williams Street for a disturbance. Determined to be civil property dispute. No report.

On Feb. 13, the Chillicothe Police received 82 calls for service.