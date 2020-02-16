Friends of Chillicothe Parks received a $10.62 donation.

On Friday, the second-place winners of the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce’s Lip Sync Battle donated their $102.62 in winnings to Friends of Chillicothe Parks. The Lip Sync duo — Chillicothe Third Ward Councilmen Michael Smith and General Manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites Robert Smith — performed as Vanilla Ice as they competed against five other groups. They were sponsored by Fairfield Inn and Suites. From left to right, is Third Ward Councilmen Michael Smith; Lou Cowherd, Friends of Chillicothe Parks; Fairfield Inn and Suites General Manager Robert Smith and Director of Parks and Recreation Josh Norris. (Angie Talken/CT PHOTO)