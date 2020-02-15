Local students earn degrees from Graceland University

Several Eastern Jackson County students earned their degrees from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, following the 2019 fall semester.

Graduates from around the country and the world were recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland in a ceremony Dec. 14 in Independence for degrees earned between May 31 through Dec. 14.

Local students earning their degrees included (name of student, hometown, degree and honors):

• Alexis Liggett, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Audra Dunne, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Ashley DiTella, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Maryrose Benitez, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Jeffrey Benson, Blue Springs, bachelor of arts (music).

• Brittani Fletcher, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Sabrina Brown, Independence, master of education (differentiated instruction).

• Brooke Holzbaur, Independence, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Crystal Silkwood, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Christy Edwards, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Caitlyn Newberry, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Kayleigh Chalmers, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Holley Noble, Blue Springs, Master of Science in nursing (family nurse practitioner).

• Hannah Heverling, Independence, magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Jeffrey Clark, Blue Springs, bachelor of arts (liberal studies).

• Jessica Bennett, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Jonna Pumphrey, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Jacob Olszanski, Independence, bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Jill Whitworth, Blue Springs, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (business administration and organizational leadership).

• Kalee Dowell, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (corrective exercise and performance enhancement).

• Kathy Larson, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Kaylee Nance, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Kaitlyn Hookie, Lee’s Summit, master of education (literacy instruction).

• Lee Jackson, Blue Springs, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Laura Wilson, Independence, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Lauren Brixey, Blue Springs, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Lauren Hatch, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Lili Westmoreland, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Laura Castrogiovanni, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Miranda Poole, Independence, master of education (differentiated instruction).

• Madison Bell, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Mahayla Powell, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Makayla Kutzly, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Mason Murski, Independence, master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner).

• Jonathan Myrick, Blue Springs, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Nicholas Veuleman, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Nicole Haley, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Riley Ferree, Lee’s Summit, magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Mark Robison, Independence, cum laude with a bachelor of arts (organizational leadership).

• Shelby Huff, Independence, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

• Tammie Lay, Independence, master of arts in religion (religion).

• Tyler McCracken, Independence, bachelor of arts (accounting and economics).

• Tylisha Hemeyer, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Victoria Aziere, Blue Springs, bachelor of science in nursing (nursing).

• Cari Wilhelm, Blue Springs, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts (elementary education).

Two Blue Springs students earn degrees from William Jewell

A pair of local students have earned their degrees from William Jewell College following the 2019 fall semester.

They both participated in the Dec. 10 commencement on the campus in Liberty.

Jessica McGowan, Blue Springs, earned a bachelor of arts degree in French. Lauren Voyles, Blue Springs, earned B.A. degrees in business administration and applied critical thought and inquiry.

Local students named to William Jewell dean’s list

Several local students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at William Jewell College in Liberty.

The honor recognizes students with a grade-point average of 3.7 or above enrolled in at least 14 hours.

Those earning a spot on the dean’s list include:

Blue Springs

• Rachel Harris

• Garrett Peoples

• Hannah Sherman

• Jessica Steinbach

• Marquita West

Grain Valley

• Alex Hein

• Chance Lister

• Victoria Pascoe

Independence

• Megan Hall

• Emily Lakin

• Jynnifer McClinton

• Maddie Wingert

Sibley

• Brieanna Everts

• Kenzie Roth

Area students named to Missouri Southern dean’s list

Four local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

Full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale are recognized. The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Gabriella C. Andrews of Blue Springs, Brady R. Garmon of Grain Valley and Malia Myers and Bailey N. Sharp of Lee’s Summit earned the academic honors.

Blue Springs student named to Baylor honor roll

Micah Masako O'Donnell of Blue Springs has been named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

O'Donnell is a student in the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Students honored on the dean's list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Northwest Missouri State lists academic honors

Many students from Eastern Jackson County have earned academic honors for the 2019 fall trimester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.

Local students earning honors include:

Blue Springs

• Hope C. Ammons, President

• Marqus A. Andrews, Academic

• Abigale M. Boren, Academic

• Patipon B. Bunyarattaphantu, President

• Cade A. Cox, Academic

• Elizabeth A. Feller, Academic

• Felicity A. French, Academic

• Kyle J. Frerking, Academic

• Elisa M. Greer, President

• Taylor M. Hamdorf, President

• Enaisia J. Hamilton, Academic

• Amya A. Hernandez, Academic

• Max G. Hill, Academic

• Spencer S. Johnson, Academic

• Gabriel M. King, Academic

• Hannah J. LaPour, Academic

• Nicholas S. Myrick, President

• Madison N. Neely, Academic

• Lydia S. Owen, Academic

• Lynn M. Reynolds, Academic

• Sydney M. Rowland, Academic

• Blaine M. Sirna, Academic

• Mackenzie L. Smith, President

• Emily M. Zorich, President

Buckner

• Elizabeth M. Shade, President

Grain Valley

• Hannah N. Berry, Academic

• Ashley L. Dunn, Academic

• Faith D. Groff, Academic

• Jackson C. Parrish, Academic

• Marissa N. Schmitt, President

• Ashlyn K. Ungerer, President

• Ashley M. Veach, President

• Kaylee J. Wilmoth, President

Independence

• Kelsey Adams, Academic

• Parker R. Adams, Academic

• Kori L. Benson, President

• Sarah N. Daughtery, Academic

• Spencer J. Engelman, Academic

• Jacob T. Gilley, Academic

• Christina R. Hankins, President

• Blake C. Jones, Academic

• Alexander R. Kelly, Academic

• Brennen D. LaMastres, Academic

• Deja M. Lamb, President

• Amber R. Leaver, Academic

• Kristen N. McCulley, President

• Brittany R. Merckling, Academic

• Gavyn R. Monday, Academic

• John Picard, Academic

• Bethany H. Rudzik, Academic

• Danielle E. Stevenson, Academic

• Megan L. White, President

• Hannah R. Wilcutt, Academic

• Rebecca L. Wood, President

• Hannah C. York, President

Lee’s Summit

• Brianna Bales, President

• Kylie J. Bias, President

• Andrew Botwinik, Academic

• Madison E. Brown, Academic

• Jacob W. Bullimore, Academic

• Gabrielle N. Burt, Academic

• Garett F. Cartwright, Academic

• Jennifer M. Collens, President

• Michael T. Condon, President

• Erika L. Cowan, President

• Kylie A. Cox, President

• Rachel S. Danforth, Academic

• Rebecca L. Danforth, Academic

• Caylea M. Dill, President

• Bianca M. Drake, President

• Noah W. Durham, Academic

• Caroline A. Finnerty, Academic

• Dalton T. Forbes, President

• Camryn E. Gregston, President

• Johanna R. Holmberg, Academic

• Foster J. Huggins, Academic

• Aylish D. Hulme, President

• Madelynn R. Kelderman, Academic

• Ryan G. Laddish, Academic

• Jackson R. Langle, Academic

• Elizabeth M. Litton, President

• Alexandria R. Mesz, President

• Shay L. Midkiff, Academic

• Emily E. Mikesell, Academic

• Hannah T. Moser, Academic

• Chelsea L. Myrick, President

• Rachel J. Nash, President

• Rebekah M. Nash, President

• Rylee N. Norman, Academic

• Margaret T. Novak, President

• Isabella N. Passantino, Academic

• Garret Peters, Academic

• Adelyn G. Potter, Academic

• Madison N. Pruitt, President

• Tucker M. Quinn, Academic

• Charles A Rao, Academic

• Kaylie L. Rock, Academic

• Kyle S. Rock, Academic

• Jeremy D. Root, President

• Ashley Scheele, President

• Meghan R. Schreckenghaust, Academic

• Trevor J. Sell, President

• Elisabeth A. Smith, Academic

• Taylor L. Urzendowski, President

• Wyatt M Urzendowski, Academic

• Cayla M. Vertreese, President

• Aaron C. Wageman, President

• Ashlynn K. Webb, Academic

• Gabrielle A. Whiting, President

Oak Grove

• Allison F. Dowell, President

• Lucas M. Fansler, Academic

• Rachel M. Hays, President

• Cheyanne D. Hontz, President

• Hannah E. McCain, President

• Mackenzie A. Meyer, President

• Kori S. Simmermon, President

Sibley

• Krissandra M. Seymour, President

Blue Springs’ Vaughn earns Cedarville U. dean’s list honors

Brett Vaughn of Blue Springs was named to the Dean's Honor List for the fall 2019 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

This recognition required Vaughn to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to dean’s list at State Tech

Four local students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Mo.

Dakota Duffey and Colby Hicks of Blue Springs, Tylor West of Buckner and Derick Krones of Independence were named to the list, which recognizes full-time students earning a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Independence student earns degree from Harding University

Anessa Bridges of Independence is one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's Fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 at the campus in Searcy, Arkansas.

Bridges received a Bachelor of Arts in French and history.

Blue Springs’ Etris named to Westminster dean’s list

Loren Etris from Blue Springs was named to the fall 2019 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Etris is a sophomore. The dean's list recognizes Westminster students who have earned a 3.6 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke