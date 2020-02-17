Kyle Robert Hull, 29, Kansas City, was arrested by a Livingston County Deputy after the deputy clocked his speed at more than 100 mph on U. S. Highway 36 in a 65 mph zone.

In a press release, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said at about 1 a.m., on Feb. 8, a deputy was on U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe when he saw a vehicle approaching him from behind at a very high rate of speed. “The deputy checked this vehicle at 101mph in a 65 mph area and had to take evasive action as the vehicle nearly struck his patrol vehicle as it passed the deputy,” Cox said.

The vehicle stopped west of Chillicothe near Coon Creek and further investigation at that time lead the deputy to believe the driver was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and was uncooperative, insulting, belligerent and resisted arrest.

“The deputy informed the driver multiple times he was under arrest and the man initially started to get out of the vehicle when he was observed to look over at a deputy on the passenger side of the vehicle, show the deputy his middle finger and then attempted to place the key back into the ignition — concerning the officer that Hull was attempting to flee — and Hull was still not following commands, so he was removed from the vehicle. He then continued resisting the deputy. The suspect was soon handcuffed and placed in a secure area of the patrol vehicle,” Cox said.

Two deputies escorted Hull into the LCSO where he continued being uncooperative. Hull was transported to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail where he was later charged in Associate Court with alleged DWI and resisting arrest. Hull has since posted bond and has a court date scheduled for March 11.