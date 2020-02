According to online arrest reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two area men for alleged DWI recently.

Douglas J. Fleshman, 51, Milan, was arrested at about 1:18 a.m., on Feb. 15 in Sullivan County and was charged with alleged DWI and was later released, according to the report.

Torrance, Calif., resident, Bayarchululuan Choidroj, 33, was arrested at about 6 p.m., on Feb. 134 in Livingston County and was charged with alleged DWI before being released from custody.