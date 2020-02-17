The AARP Tax-Aide program will once again offer free federal and state tax preparation for taxpayers with low-to-moderate incomes. There is no age limit. Of special interest for Missouri’s senior citizens is the Missouri Property Tax Credit where certain individuals may be eligible to receive up to $1,100 for real estate taxes paid or $750 for rent paid.

This service is available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Wednesday through April 8 at the Grand River Multipurpose Center. For more information or to schedule a time, call 660-646-0010.