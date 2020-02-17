Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zaki’s involvement was key in four incidents over a 24-hour period starting on Feb. 7.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zaki’s involvement was key in four incidents over a 24-hour period starting on Feb. 7.

According to a press release from Sheriff Steve Cox, Feb. 7 was a busy day for Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and Zaki, who were called in before their scheduled shift began to help the Chillicothe Police Department with a traffic stop near the 100 block of Graves Street.

“Zaki alerted to the odor of drug(s) being present and search of a vehicle resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the officers also recovered stolen property,” Cox said adding that officers with the CPD made three felony arrests following the traffic stop.

Later the same day, at about 4:55 p.m. Leadbetter conducted a traffic stop in the southern part of Chillicothe and that stop turned into showing evidence of other crime(s) taking place. Zaki alerted to the odor of drug(s) coming from the vehicle from which depictions ultimately seized methamphetamine, Fentanyl, drug distribution equipment, drug paraphernalia, $421 cash and 9mm ammunition, according to Cox, adding that deputies noted finding two secretive "hides" inside the vehicle.

Camerron Allen Carmack, 22, Chillicothe, was arrested and charged with alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance-fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carmack was processed at the LCSO and released pending formal charges being filed. A passenger in the vehicle was on probation/parole for a felony drug violation. Information was shared with the probation/parole office. Additional investigation continues.

Then at about 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 7, the K-9 Team was summoned to the area of Washington and 2nd streets to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) on a traffic stop which had turned into an investigation of other criminal activity. Zaki alerted to the presence of drug odor(s) coming from the vehicle and subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and counterfeit $100 dollar bills. Troopers made two custodial arrests.

“Deputy Leadbetter noted that the odor of methamphetamine must have been overwhelming for Zaki as the K-9 was extremely excited on this free-air sniff,” Cox said.

Online arrest records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) show that Zachary P. Martin, 30, Callao, and Elisha D. Walter, 35, Macon, were both arrested at 9 p.m., on Feb. 7 in Livingston County by troopers. According to the reports Martin was charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance - meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; no rear license plate light and for not wearing a seatbelt. Walter was charged with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance - meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and for not wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

A short while later the Livingston County K-9 Team was summoned to assist law enforcement in Grundy County on a vehicle stop which turned into an investigation of other criminal activity. Zaki and Leadbetter assisted those officers and items seized included two firearms and at least one convicted felon was present. Leadbetter remained in Grundy County for a short while to further assist their agency on another criminal investigation,” Cox reported.

At about 1 a.m., on Feb. 8 deputy summoned the K-9 Team when another deputy encountered a driver who was being difficult and suspected that person was intoxicated on both alcohol and drug(s). Zaki did not alert to the presence of drug odor(s) on a free-air sniff. Cox said, the driver indicated he had been smoking a controlled substance recently at another location.

“The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is committed to working, investigating and assisting area law enforcement agencies with all types of criminal violations. Our goals include identifying and stopping illegal drug sales, drug trafficking and sales/distribution as this also identifies and helps reduce many other crimes ranging from thefts and burglaries to assaults and even sex offenses,” Cox said. “If you have information on these or any other crimes please call us at 660-646-0515, dispatch and/or Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 or submit a non-urgent Crime TIP through our website at www.livcoso.org.”