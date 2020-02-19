Following a high-speed chase on Feb. 11, through five area counties, Linn County Prosecuting Attorney filed five felony charges against Matthew E. Guilford, 37, Brookfield, on Feb. 13.

The charges, according to online court records and Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox include Count I: Class A felony assault on a law enforcement officer-1st degree by using a Chevrolet pickup in attempt to cause serious physical injury to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper causing the officer to flee into the median to avoid being struck by the vehicle. Count II: armed criminal action by using a Chevrolet pickup in an attempt to cause serious physical injury to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper on U.S. Highway 36. Count III: Class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by failing to stop for law enforcement and created a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person. Count IV: Class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by knowingly interfering with law enforcement officers attempting to make an arrest by fleeing. Guilford is also considered a prior and persistent felon, Cox noted. Count V: Class D felony possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.

He goes before Linn County Judge Scott Othic on Thursday for a bond status hearing. Cox said his office will be submitting an incident report to Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren seeking potential additional felony charge(s) in Livingston County against Guilford.

“Methamphetamine evidence was recovered in Livingston County and alleged to have been tossed from the fleeing vehicle by. Guilford in an attempt to destroy or tamper with physical evidence.