Watkins will be replacing Abby Smith who previously accepted the Chillicothe Middle School principal position in January.

Dr. Jill Watkins has been named the new principal at Chillicothe Elementary School.

According to a press release, during an executive session on Feb. 18, the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education offered a contract to Watkins to be the next Chillicothe Elementary School Principal beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

Since the start of her career in education in 1996, she has served as a middle school and high school English/Language Arts teacher, a secondary-level instructional coach, a secondary-level blended learning coach, a secondary-level teaching and learning coach, a K-12 district-level Instructional Technology Facilitator, a college-level instructor, and a middle-level assistant principal.

Watkins currently fills multiple roles in the Chillicothe R-II School District, which include Chillicothe High School Assistant Principal and A+ Coordinator, District Mentoring Coach for all first and second-year teachers as well as new teachers to the Chillicothe R-II School District, and she is the District's Professional Development Committee chair. In addition to her roles at Chillicothe R-II, she serves on dissertation committees and is a dissertation editor for doctoral students enrolled in various universities across the nation.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead CES and work with the faculty and staff to ensure instructional leadership to drive student achievement and continue to build a positive school culture through professional collaboration with all stakeholders,” Watkins said. “My goal is to work as a team with teachers, parents, students, and the community to inspire and equip all learners to discover their unlimited potential. I truly believe that together we can make a difference!”

Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, Dan Wiebers said, “I am delighted that Dr. Jill Watkins has accepted the Chillicothe Elementary School principal position. Chillicothe Elementary School is a special place and I am eagerly anticipating the continued growth and accomplishments of the students and staff under the leadership of Dr. Jill Watkins.”

Watkins will be replacing Abby Smith who previously accepted the Chillicothe Middle School principal position in January.

Watkins is an avid reader, runner, and cyclist, and she enjoys spending time with her husband Wes and two dachshunds Pippa and Elsa.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in English/Education from Missouri Western State University, a Masters of Education in Secondary Leadership and Administration from Northwest Missouri State University, an Educational Specialist in Superintendency from Northwest Missouri State University, and a Doctorate in Education from William Woods University.