Press release for Feb. 19

5:34 a.m., Complaint of a careless and imprudent driver that was driving a box truck west of town and eastbound on U.S. Highway 36. Officers unable to locate.

7:22 a.m., Officers received a report of a fraudulent use of a debit device. Upon further investigation it was determined a clerical error had been made at the card holder's banking facility.

7:54 a.m., Officer out in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue on an investigation.

9:05 a.m., Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. Determined accidental activation.

9:06 a.m., Officer transported a prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail after originally having been admitted for treatment and then later being cleared for confinement from Hedrick Medical Center.

10:33 a.m., School Resource Officer out on an investigation in the 200 block of Locust Street.

10:47 a.m., Officer at the police department for prisoner fingerprinting detail.

11:11 a.m., Officers spoke with subjects in reference a vehicle having been abandoned on their property. Subjects advised of their options.

11:31 a.m., Officers checked on a subject near the U.S. Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 65 Junction. Subject was okay, just waiting for a ride.

12:32 p.m., School Resource Officer out at Children’s Division on an investigation.

12:50 p.m., Officers out in the 2800 block of Grand Drive on investigation.

12:51 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

12:52 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. Owner contacted and moving vehicle.

1:08 p.m., Officer out at the courthouse on a prisoner transport.

1:58 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Vehicle in the disabled parking spot without a permit. Officer checked the vehicle. it had a placard but wasn’t hanging on mirror.

2:47 p.m., Officer recovered an abandoned bicycle from the 1200 block of Calhoun Street. The owner contacted the police department and claimed the bicycle after describing it.

3:28 p.m., Officer monitored traffic in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

3:28 p.m., Officers requested to check the well-being of truck driver at location in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36. Officers checked vehicle and found to be empty.

3:57 p.m., Officers performed an escort for the Chillicothe Wrestling Team.

5:05 p.m., Report of two vehicles being operated westbound on U.S. Highway 36 from east of town, at high rate of speed. Officers checked for vehicles and were advised that the vehicles were already west of town. Information was relayed to other authorities.

5:51 p.m., Officer at the police department speaking with a subject reference an investigation.

6:46 p.m., Officer out at south end of Wilson Street to obtain information on damage repair costs from vehicle property damage.

7:05 p.m., Report of possible disturbance in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Determined as verbal altercation between employees. Business sent them home. No report.

9:09 p.m., Request to check well-being in the 1900 block of Clay Street. All okay.

On Feb. 19, the Chillicothe Police Department received 106 calls for service.