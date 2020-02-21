Students have spent the last several weeks preparing for competition.

For the past few weeks, students at the Grand River Technical School (GRTS) have been preparing for their upcoming SkillsUSA competitions. For example, students in Industrial Welding have been working on building fuel cells. Diesel Technology students have been working hard to restore tractors, as well as trucks. One student from Diesel Technology reported that he was trying to rebuild the power steering on a John Deere tractor. Another program, called Collision Technology, has students who have been repainting car fenders and customizing the vehicles with their own decals. Building Trades students have been working hard on learning skills to help them complete this year’s house. The students in the Computer Networking Technology program have been learning how to work on computers. They have been using their knowledge to work on projects, such as taking apart and fixing computer monitors. Finally, the health services students have stayed busy working on their projects, such as building props to help demonstrate the different careers. All of these events provide a chance for the students to prove how talented they really are. All of these students have been working hard and deserve to make it to the state level in their competitions. Let’s wish them good luck as the district contests approach!

Katie Basham is the GRTS SkillsUSA reporter.