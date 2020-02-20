Utley is now free on bail.

Following a traffic stop in Chillicothe on Feb. 6 by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), James Russell Utley, 59, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute meth, among other charges.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Feb.6 LCSO staff conducted a traffic stop in Chillicothe pertaining to an investigation this resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine packaged in a common way for immediate distribution, drug distribution equipment and controlled substance-Xanax.

The stop resulted in the arrest Utley for alleged driving while revoked, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance-Xanax.

Utley has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He has been released from the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail after posting a $7,500 bond from the charges from the Feb. 6 traffic stop.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m., on March 3 before Judge Ryan Horsman. At that time Utley will be arraigned. He is being represented by Special Public Defender Allan D. Seidel from Trenton.

Utley has a criminal history dating back to May 2004 when he plead guilty to resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop. In June 2005 he plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less marijuana. He served 120 days in jail and was given a seven-year sentence in Missouri Department of Corrections, which was suspended and he was placed on five years of probation. The probation was revoked on Jan. 12, 2007 and he was sentenced to serve out the seven-year term. On Dec. 22, 2006, he was charged with and ultimately plead guilt on Livingston County charge of DWI, according to online court records. He also plead guilty in March 2012 from charges dated Nov. 29, 2011, for DWI - persistent offender. He was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on those charges.