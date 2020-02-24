According to online arrest records from the Missouri State highway Patrol (MSHP) troopers arrested two men in local counties recently.

At 1:26 a.m., on Feb. 23, troopers arrested Derick M. Ingram, 21, Brookfield, in Chariton County for alleged driving while suspended. He was released from the Brookfield Police Department, according to the report.

Troopers also arrested 38-year-old Willis E. Turner, Bogard, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 20 in Livingston County for alleged no seat belt and for a felony warrant out of Carroll County for possession of methamphetamine. He was released to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.