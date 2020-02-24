POLICE BLOTTER

Press release for Feb. 23

9:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 30 block of Washington Street. Officers made contact with the male and no criminal activity was reported.

9:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a tree limb in the roadway on Mack Street. Officers removed the limb from the road.

10:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident on Herriford Street. The resident was contacted and was not in need of any assistance.

3:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The incident was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

4:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to assist Livingston County Sheriff Deputies in serving arrest warrants in the 10 block of Jennifer lane. Two fugitives were taken into custody.

6:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The incident was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

6:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large that had previously bitten the reporting resident. Officers made contact with the owner of the dog and were advised of the complaint and cautioned about the animal control ordinance.

6:39 p.m., Officers located an illegal trash fire in the 400 block of Vine Street. Officers instructed the resident to extinguish the fire and advised them of the ordinance violation.

7:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle being stolen from the 200 block of Washington

Street.

8:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible intruder in a residence in the 800 block of Shy Drive. Officers searched the residence and found no sign of forced entry and no one was located in the residence.

On Feb. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department received 94 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 22

1:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 300 block of Henry Street. Officers found the building secure and determined it to be a false alarm.

8:31 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort.

9:22 a.m., Officers fingerprinted a resident for an employment requirement.

10:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a firearm being stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Polk Street. The incident remains under investigation.

10:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person being in the 1400 block of

Alexander the day before.

11:46 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a fugitive being seen in the area of Hwy CC and U.S. Highway 36. The fugitive was not located.

12:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegal burning incident in the 1400 block of

Webster Street. Officers contacted the resident who was instructed to extinguish the fire and given a warning about illegal burning.

12:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of Washington Street. The incident was found to be verbal and no arrests were made.

12:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a resident in the 700 block of Clay Street, possibly being the victim of attempted fraud.

1:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of firearms being discharged in the area of E. Polk Street. Officers determined that there were residents outside city limits shooting at targets and no crime had

been committed.

1:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

4:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

4:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a business in the 400 block of Park Lane. Officers were provided with a description of the suspect and vehicle along with a license plate number. Officers in Carroll County located the female suspect and recovered the stolen property. A Chillicothe Police Officer responded to Carrollton and recovered the property after issuing the suspect a Municipal Citation for stealing. She was released with a court date.

7:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1400 block of McVey Street. Officers spoke to both parties involved and the issue was resolved.

9:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a resident in the 2600 block of Tomahawk Road hearing what sounded like gunshots northwest of his location. Officers were unable to locate the source of the sounds.

On Feb. 22, the Chillicothe Police Department received 59 calls for service.

Press release for Feb. 21

3:41 a.m., Officers checked on a vehicle parked at Danner Park after hours. Officers advised the occupant that they were in violation of park hours.

4:17 a.m., Officers checked on a vehicle parked in Simpson Park after hours. Officers advised the occupant that they were in violation of park hours.

7:24 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 400 block of Second Street. The resident was contacted and was not in need of any assistance.

8:32 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop at Jackson and Washington Street. Officers arrested Cali Miller on a Platte County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation. Miller was transported to the police department where she was processed and released after posting bond.

10:30 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident who had received a check in the mail from a person that they had met on a social media aite. The resident was advised that this was a scam and was advised not to attempt to cash the check.

11:44 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an abandoned four-wheeler in a residential garage in the 400 block of JFK Ave. Officers checked the garage and there was no ATV located.

1:53 p.m., Officers arrested Nathaniel Arthur Young in the 600 block of Street. Louis Street on a Caldwell County Warrant for failing to appear on a speeding charge. Young posted the required bond of $200 cash and was released pending a future Caldwell County Court appearance.

2:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a residence in the 1100 block of

Third Street. Officers determined the incident to be a civil property issue.

2:52 p.m., Officers removed debris from the roadway in the 800 block of Washington Street.

4:27 p.m., A resident turned a set of keys into the police department that were found at a local

school. The owner of the keys was identified and the keys were returned.

4:37 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of harassment in the 700 block of Washington Street.

5:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

6:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched with the fire department to a residential fire in the 400 block of

Clay Street. Officers assisted evacuation of the apartment building and were on the scene for an hour while the fire was being extinguished.

7:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched with EMS to a report of an unresponsive resident in the 10 block of Tenth Street. Officers reported that the resident was deceased from apparent natural causes. The Livingston County Coroner was notified.

8:18 p.m., Officers took a report of a possible violation of a child order of protection.

8:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a resident from the Barnabas Home on Monroe Street had walked away from the residence. The resident returned to the Barnabas Home as Officers arrived.

Press release for Feb. 20

12:27 a.m., Noise complaint in the 400 block of Webster Street. Officers were unable to hear or observe anything making noise.

1:49 a.m., Officers checked on an open door to a residence in the 900 block of Trenton Street. No one home. Closed door.

2:07 a.m., Officers checked the area of S. Washington for an audible alarm that had activated. The alarm ceased before officers were able to locate its source.

3:25 a.m., Officers assisted in attempting to locate a vehicle that had evaded a Livingston County Deputy. Unable to positively identify the suspect’s vehicle.

5:19 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. Alarm had been activated by a delivery man.

5:44 a.m., Officers checked the area of the 400 block of Webster Street for a reported chemical odor. The source of the odor was determined and found to be coming from paint.

6:50 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical call in the 200 block of N. Herriford Street.

7:44 a.m., Complaint of dogs running loose in the area of 1400 block of Polk Street, terrorizing kids. Reported to possibly be restricted ownership breed. Officers unable to locate the dogs, contact the possible owner or make contact with Animal Control.

7:49 a.m., Officer checked on a stalled vehicle in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. Vehicle was moved.

8:13 a.m., Officer caught a dog that was running at large in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. Dog was brought to police department to be claimed by the owner.

8:48 a.m., Dog in roadway in area of 190 and 65 Highways. The dog was captured and brought to the police department to be claimed by the owner.

9:45 a.m., Officers out in the 400 block of Webster Street assisting Children’s Division on an investigation.

10:24 a.m., Officer at the police department, speaking with a subject in reference a continuing investigation.

12:32 p.m., Officers assisted another agency on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 36 near Mitchell Avenue. No report.

3:44 p.m., Officers out in the 600 block of Street. Louis Street in reference a family dispute. No injuries and no arrests were made.

3:46 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street with arrest for shoplifting. Subject brought to police department, processed and released.

5:24 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

5:45 p.m., Officer checking area of 36 and 65 Highway Junction for a traffic hazard. Area all clear.

6:05 p.m., Officer at PD for report of stolen wallet from 1000 block of Graves Street. Wallet with cash and credit cards believed left in shopping card and removed by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.

6:07 p.m., Officers out in 1900 block of Clay Street on investigation of domestic assault and possible child abuse. Investigation continuing.

7:04 p.m., Officers speaking with resident in the 400 block of Polk Street that received threats from a neighbor. Subject advised of options.

7:51 p.m., Dog running at large in 1400 block of Bryan Street. threatening people. has been reported previously. Officers took the report and were unable to contact the dogs owners.The investigation into animal violations is continuing.

8:32 p.m., Officers out in 1400 block of Bryan Street in reference dog complaint and receiving information for report. Still unable to locate the dog or contact owner.