Starting next Monday the Livingston County Health Center is offering Smart Connections — class series for parents and caregivers to connect, network and enhance skills in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

The classes will be held at 5:30 p.m., starting March 2, at the Chillicothe Early Learning Center, located at 900 Coach K St. Smart Connections®is a free program from Trauma Smart

Mary Taylor, RN and maternal-child health coordinator at the Health Center will be the instructor. Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Topics include: “Managing the Ups & Downs”; “Reading the Signs”; “Creating Comfort”; “Encouraging Growth” and “Creating a Calm Down Spot.” Smart Connections complements the Trauma Smart program implemented in Chillicothe R-II classrooms to students kindergarten through fifth-grade. The project was funded by the Livingston County Health Center, Chillicothe R-II School District and special funding from the Crittendon Foundation.

There is no charge to attend classes, and childcare will be provided on-site.

For more information about the program, contact Taylor at 646-5506.