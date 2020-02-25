The Wheeling Senior Social was canceled on Feb. 18. The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 3.

Donald and Keith Herring attended the Farm Bureau Legislative Briefing in Jefferson City on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 18 and 19.

The Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, Feb. 20, in Brookfield. Dana Lane, Steve Hardy, Hannah Kiehl, Donald Herring, Laurie Link and Penny Anderson were in attendance.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Aaron Young, Lendy Donohyo, Melody Houk on March 1; Brittni Palmer, Clayton Williams on March 2; Eudora Fitzpatrick, Alec Fowler, Peggy Ward (former county clerk) on March 3; Molly Owens, Linda Singleton on March 4; Elizabeth Wilson, Ben Braymer, Aiden Jarboe on March 5.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Derek and Samantha Bloss on March 3, Tom and Molly Parks, Steve and Janet Young on March 6.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

District 12 Basketball at Meadville on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 29.

FFA Week is Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Area III FFA Proficiency Award competitors from Meadville: Rylee Meneely 1st in Poultry Production, Kasey Waterman 3rd in Diversified Livestock Production, Morgan Wood 4th in Specialty Animal Production, Wyatt Link 6th in Fiber and Oil Seed Production.