Filing ends at 5 p.m., on March 31.

This morning at 8 a.m., filing for elected county seats began for the August primary and November General Election for the offices of assessor, collector-treasurer, public administrator, east district commissioner, west district commissioner, sheriff, coroner and surveyor. As of 9:45 a.m., today, Tuesday, the following candidates had filed for office: David Mapel, incumbent, Republican, west district commissioner; Alvin R. Thompson, incumbent, Republican, east district commissioner; Roger Barnes, Republican, east district commissioner; Diana L. Havens, Republican, collector-treasurer; Kaley Ann Holmes, Republican, collector-treasurer; Steve Ripley, incumbent, Democrat, assessor; Steve Cox, incumbent, Republican, sheriff; and Joshua Dennis, Republican, coroner. Sources have stated Scott Lindley, incumbent, Democrat, plans to file for the office of coroner.