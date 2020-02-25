Press release for Feb. 24

5:33 a.m., Officer responded to the 700 block of Industrial Road for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Report was completed.

8:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay for a subject having a medical issue. Subject was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

10:35 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a stealing investigation. After a brief investigation, the case was forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

12:59 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Graves Street for stealing that had occurred. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

1:54 p.m., Officers responded to 600 block of Walnut to speak to a subject about a civil matter. Officers advised the subject of the options they may take to resolve the matter.

3:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk Street for a report of a subject who was possibly missing. It was found the subject missing is wanted for several crimes in the area and had recently fled from police.

3:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a stealing that had occurred. The suspect had ran from the area. Officers searched the area and did not locate the subject. Investigation is to continue in this case.

4:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Washington for a business alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

4:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for an assault that had occurred. After a short investigation a white male subject was placed under arrest for the crime.

7:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun for a disturbance. Officers located two subjects arguing about money. Officers separated the two subjects who had come to a peaceful agreement.

7:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriford and arrested a white female and male for a stealing that had occurred.

9:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman for an assault. One subject was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for injuries. The investigation is to continue in this case.

On Feb. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 113 calls for service.