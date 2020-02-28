As the first medical marijuana dispensaries prepare to open their doors in downtown Moberly, city officials are contemplating possible ordinances to address the potential smell of marijuana in the areas surrounding the dispensaries and in residential areas.

In a report submitted to the Moberly City Council, Public Works and Community Development Director Tom Sanders highlighted the potential issue of odors coming from the growth, use and processing of medical marijuana. Although there are no regulations set in stone yet, the city needs to be prepared to avoid potential complaints, he said.

“Do we want to be proactive and address some of these things or do we want to wait until we get complaints about it and try to do deal with it after the fact?” Sanders said. “I’d rather it be the first.”

Sanders recalled a recent trip he took to Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal. The smell of cannabis coming from the dispensaries was fairly strong even from outside, Sanders said.

“The people who don’t want to be around it and don’t want to smell it have rights as well,” Sanders said.

The practice of establishing local marijuana odor regulations is not uncommon. Many municipalities have drafted public nuisance ordinances related to excessive marijuana smells, including some in Maine, Oregon, Michigan, Nevada, Colorado and California.

Ordinances can impose fines on violators, including individual smokers, growers and dispensaries. Some communities where medical marijuana is legal have required the installation of ventilation systems to filter out the smell of marijuana smoke so it does not spread to neighboring apartments.

Moberly officials are looking at a number of potential regulations, but nothing has been decided yet, Sanders said.

The only ordinance in the city code that addresses legal marijuana is ordinance 9505, which was passed Feb. 25, 2019. The ordinance regulates where medical marijuana dispensaries are zoned and how far away they must be from churches, parks, schools and day cares.

Regardless of the city’s decision on medical marijuana regulations, there will likely be passionate supporters and detractors, Sanders said.

“The medical marijuana issue is going to be controversial,” Sanders said. “There are going to be people who think we’re not doing enough or others who think we’re messing with it too much. Our only goal is try to be as fair as possible to those who want it and don’t want it and to try finding a middle ground where everyone gets a reasonable stake in the game.”

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com