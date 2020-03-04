Tickets still are available for the 29th Annual Big Muddy Folk Festival, featuring multiple entertainers over two nights.

The festival starts 7 p.m. April 3 and 4 at Thespian Hall on Main and Vine streets, along with other nearby venues. Each evening opens with a tribute to co-founder Cathy Barton.

Friday’s lineup includes David Lynn Grimes, Artemisia and the Vanderveer Brothers String Band. Saturday brings Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons, Leela and Ellie Grace and Charm City Junction.

A dance will follow the April 3 show, with a caller to be announced. There will be music workshops in the morning and afternoon April 4 at Thespian and Turner halls and First Presbyterian and Christ Episcopal churches. The workshop schedule is available through the Friends of Historic Boonville as well as festival ticket purchasing. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 660-882-7977.

Friends of Historic Boonville receives financial support from the Missouri Arts Council, Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino and City of Boonville Tourism Commission. For more information, call 660-882-7977 or email fohboonville@gmail.com.