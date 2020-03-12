Collect your spare change, gather your friends, family, coworkers and make plans to attend the 7th annual QuarterMania Auction Sunday, March 29,

QuarterMania is a fundraiser for the Heart of the Ozarks Professional & Business Women. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the auction starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and include an appetizer buffet and a paddle for access to bidding in the quarter auction. More than 100 items are expected to be up for grabs from golf packages to gift baskets and certificates to Lake area businesses. A cash bar will be provided.

To place a bid, participants will drop a quarter in a bucket for a chance to win the item. Upgrade and purchase a Rockstar Paddle for $50 and get unlimited bidding on items with no need to drop a quarter in the bucket. A limited number of Rockstar Paddles will be sold, so reserve yours today! Each auction item will have a "quarter value." When an item is up for bid the "quarter value" of the item will be announced. If you want to bid on that item you will drop the appropriate amount of quarters in the bucket, hold up your bidding paddle and if the number is drawn that matches your paddle you win the prize. If you don’t have a bunch of spare change lying around, you can purchase quarters to play with at the event. More details and how to play will be announced at the event as well.

Event sponsors and donations are currently being sought. A table sponsor is $150 and includes 8 tickets. A $75 sponsor will receive four tickets. A regular paddle is included in ticket price, while quarters are needed for bidding.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate items for the auction, contact Peggy Cochran at 573-392-2225 or email teampbw@gmail.com.

The Heart of the Ozarks Professional & Business Women raises money to award non-traditional scholarships for women in the lake area going back to further their education, as well as eight Lake Area charities that support women and families. The charities are Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Kids' Harbor, the Hope House, The Community Foundation of the Lake, Share the Harvest, Raising Hope Free Store, Helping Hands Homeless Shelter and the Lamb House. For more information about PBW, go to www.pbwlakeoftheozarks.org.



