JEFFERSON CITY — There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Missouri capitol Thursday morning, but it was the topic on everyone's lips nonetheless.

Missouri Senate leaders said they would shut down the chamber for at least two weeks in an effort to shield lawmakers and staff from the virus.

Missouri House leaders said they would stay in session to pass the budget, ahead of their usual schedule.

And in dueling press conferences, the top House Democrat said Missouri is 'wildly behind' in preparing for the virus while the top House Republican said the state is on the right track.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, went first, calling for widespread emergency action to protect Missourians from a disease experts expect will infect large swaths of the American population.

"We need to be, as a state government, taking the roles of leaders," Quade said.

She said lawmakers could start by:

Mandating paid sick leave at companies with more than 50 employees for the next six months;

Covering hospital visits for people without health insurance for the next month;

Increasing funding for county public health departments.

Quade said the hospital coverage alone could help keep hundreds of thousands of Missourians who lack coverage from putting off treatment because they can't afford the bill.

And she said paid sick leave, long a progressive priority, is important now to keep people from spreading the virus.

"We have a lot of folks who need to pay their bills," she said, "and they will continue to go to work with symptoms and spread this."

She also said Gov. Mike Parson should declare a state of emergency to open up money to help pay for the response. She then suggested state officials authorize the state health department to build temporary hospitals and quarantine centers if necessary and temporarily forbid evictions and utility service cutoffs.

She said that last part would help ensure lower-income people have a place to go and hot water to wash their hands if they can't go to work.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, had an entirely different take on the situation.

He said he couldn't speak to Quade's recommendations because he hadn't seen them, and said his caucus, which controls the chamber, is locked in on passing the state budget earlier than usual.

"Right now, what we're focused on is doing our constitutional duty to pass a budget next week," he said. "There's a lot of concern around the state, we're trying to make sure the core functions of government continue to move."

In a later interview, Haahr added that additional action on the virus could be necessary at some point. But for now, he said, cities, hospitals and local health departments are handling things well and as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Missouri had only one confirmed case of the disease.

He acknowledged ramped-up testing may yet reveal more cases, but said it's too early to start making "dramatic policy changes" that Democrats have pushed long before the current situation.

"I'm sort of reserving judgement on things as everything plays out," he said.

Haahr also said lawmakers are "leading by example" by allowing legislative staff to work from home and said he hopes large businesses would consider doing the same.

The House will be in session next week to pass its version of the state budget early before joining the Senate on the legislature's regularly scheduled spring break March 23-27.

The Senate's decision to skip the last week before break came after days of rising concern about the ongoing safety of the building from coronavirus.

Tuesday afternoon, House and Senate leaders issued a statement asking people not "directly participating in legislative business" to refrain from visiting the capitol, which hosts thousands of visitors from all over the state each week.

They also announced that the House floor and the House Lounge, home to Thomas Hart Benton murals popular with visitors, would close to the public.

Later that day, lawmakers received word that a small group of University of Missouri-Columbia students had come to the building after going to a journalism conference with someone unaffiliated with MU who tested positive for virus.

About 20 MU students and faculty who attended the conference all have been asked to self-isolate, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

No cases have been confirmed at the Missouri capitol, legislative leaders said.

But a news release Thursday noted the capitol, with its thousands of visitors each week, encourages the kind of "close contact and frequent travel that would unnecessarily exacerbate the spread of coronavirus."

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, also noted that a number of senators, staffers and their families "fall into populations that are at greater risk due to the coronavirus."

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 60 people had been tested for the virus in Missouri and only one had come back positive.

There were more than 1,300 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, most of which were in California, New York and Washington.