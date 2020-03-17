The following organizations have closed or their events have been canceled or postponed out of concern for spreading the coronavirus infection known as COVID-19.

This list will be updated daily. Organizations that have events that are being canceled should sent a notice to ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com

Schools

Higbee R-VIII School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 7.

Moberly Area Community College: In-person classes supended until at least April 6.

Moberly School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 3.

Northeast R-IV School District: Closed starting Tuesday until at least March 27.

Renick R-V School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 7.

Sturgeon School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 6.

Westran School District: Closed starting Wednesday until at least April 6.

Daily

Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly, Huntsville, Madison and Paris will be closed to the public starting Wednesday until further notice.

Moberly Parks and Recreations office will be closed starting Wednesday until further notice. Playgrounds and park restrooms will be closed until further notice.

Missouri State Parks is postponing events through April 30.

Randolph County YMCA will indefinitely suspend its programs and guest passes.

Randolph and Howard County Circuit Courts: Starting Wednesday, most scheduled trials and hearings will be continued until at least April 15.

State Historical Society Center for Missouri Studies: Closed March 17-31.

University of Missouri Extenison Randolph County will suspend all face-to-face programming until at least May 15. The Extension office will remain open during its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during week days.

March 24

Moberly Parks and Recreation: Sports Registration Event. MPRD will be available from 5:30-6 p.m. via phone for softball registrations.

March 28

The United Way of Randolph County Mother Son Dance. The new date is Oct. 17.

March 31

Randolph County League of Women Voters: Candidate forum.

Moberly Job Fair

April 3

Randolph County Central Republican Committee: Lincoln Day banquet.

Missouri Emergency Response Commission: Haz-Mat Tech refresher class.

April 4

ACT: National test date for the ACT has been changed to June 13.

Annual Renick R-V School District Spelling Bee

April 9

Moberly Parks and Recreation: Flashlight Egg Hunt

April 23

Missouri FFA Convention

April 25

State Historical Society of Missouri: National History Day contest; judging now will be online.